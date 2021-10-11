What’s old is new again: Revision Vintage in Greensboro offers styles spanning several decades

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — What’s old is fashionable again at Greensboro a boutique that’s focused on vintage items.

The racks, walls and floors at Revision Vintage on East Market Street are filled with style spanning several decades.

“We have things tucked in every crevice of the store: glassware, jewelry bags, boots, kitchen things,” said Katie Marks, partner at Revision Vintage.

Marks and her partner Britt Rudd go to estate sales and thrift stores to find their stuff. At times, people bring items to them.

“We’ve kind of become this collective of people in the community that provide different goods. Some are handmade, mostly vintage, but all eras, all different types of products,” Marks said.

Revision Vintage started at a pop-up store with friends who embraced their own styles. Marks likes the ’90s, and Britt grew up thrifting and shopping at garage sales.

“I have acquired a lot of old and antique vintage books lately, and that’s been really fun to research and price,” Marks said.

When you browse around the store you may find something eye-catching and unique because the women sell about everything you can think of as long as it’s vintage.

“Vintage is technically clothing that is 20 years old or older, and antiques are 100 years or older. So we actually have some antique things in here,” Rudd said.

Don’t let the age of the items or the fact they are one-of-a-kind make you think they are not affordable.

“I think just kind of what makes us unique is that we try to price things affordable. It brings more people in, and it just makes it more appealing to come in,” Marks said.

They also sell their stuff on Instagram. They used the social media platform frequently during COVID, and it remains successful for them.

You can find them at revisionvtg.

If you want to stop in the store, Revision Vintage is located at 313 East Market Street in Greensboro.

They do consignments, but you need to make an appointment.