BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Early in the morning, often before the sun rises, Angela Marino is hard at work making fresh bagels.

“We steam our bagels. We don’t toast. We actually steam and that makes it a different experience. The steamer doesn’t rob the flavors of the bagel like a toaster,” said Marino.

On an average day, Angela makes 20-30 dozen bagels at Wam Bam Bagels which sits just off the Elon University campus in Burlington.

There is a process to making the perfect bagel.

“It’s not about the water, it’s about the care, the time, the quality. The time in my kettle, the time in my oven watching the rotation, making sure the bagels are dry to flip,” said Marino.

Angela is from Long Island, New York so she takes pride in making a good northern bagel.

“We are in North Carolina. A lot of people love biscuits, but you can put everything on a bagel,” said Marino.

At Wam Bam, you can choose a schmear, Boar’s Head deli meats, bacon, eggs and more to build your sandwich.

“If you don’t see your favorite bagel in the case at a time, we have a wrap and we also have a deli sandwich and a deli wraps,” said Marino.

Wam Bam Bagels has been open for about a month at 1046 South Williamson Avenue in Burlington.

You can stop in for a bagel, sandwich, or sweet treat daily from 7a.m. to 4p.m daily.

“Baked goods coming in from Al’s Bakery pastry downtown Burlington. I love supporting our local businesses and we have those coming in, bagel chips are coming in that I made in house, and our baked goods are just phenomenal just a little sweet treat at the end,” said Marino.

Angela use to work at New Garden Bagels in Greensboro.