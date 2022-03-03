Visit Sumela and enjoy Mediterranean meals made to order in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Gyros, Chicken skewers, baba ghanoush, and tabbouleh.

By now your mouth may be watering…your mind may be wandering to your next meal.

If that’s the case, you should check out Sumela, a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant on North Main Street in High Point.

Mehmet Cakal has been cooking up meals with his team since the late 90s. “What we do is good, fresh and tasty, quality is what separates us,” says Cakal.

There is not a huge selection on Sumela’s menu but there is enough for you to have plenty to try, including pasta dishes and salads (for your friends who are a little scared to dive into Turkish and Mediterranean food.)

“I would recommend our meats. The kabobs, they are special…if you are not vegetarian. We have different kinds. Chicken kabobs, ham, we have some gyros,” says Cakal.

Olive oil, vegetables, and dried spices are used in most of the dishes. If you’re not a meat-lover or are a vegetarian, Mehmet suggests you try the hummus, spanakopita or falafel.

Sumela is open six days a week between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

They’re closed on Sunday.

You can check out the menu online.