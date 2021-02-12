Thomasville woman builds Vision Dance studio amid pandemic to share love of dancing, faith

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Jenny Hicks and her husband saved up money to buy their future home. When they were outbid, they say it turned into a call from God to open a dance studio.

Jenny, owner of Vision Dance, has been dancing most of her life and wanted to share the joy it brought her with other children.

So she and her husband recruited a lot of friends and poured the foundation at 552 Old Raleigh Road in Thomasville.

“Right after that, two weeks later, the pandemic had officially hit. I didn’t want to do it, but my husband encouraged me,” Jenny said.

She used her strength in God to push forward. And on Feb. 1, they opened the 2,400 square foot studio they built.

“God just gave us the courage to continue moving forward. We’ve done a lot of fundraisers,” Jenny said.

One large room has mirrors on the walls and pads over the floors so kids can dance, tumble and cheer.

“We have plenty of space. We sanitize between each class, and the kids are masked up,” Jenny said.

At the end of each class, the kids pray. And once a week, they learn a new Bible verse.

Jenny says everything about Vision Dance surrounds worship, and she is focused on helping kids grow in dance and faith.

“It feels so good because you literally forget about everything else in the world, and you’re just in that moment while you’re dancing,” Jenny said.

Parents can enroll kids at Vision Dance as soon as they can walk. Jenny just started father, daughter and mama classes.

You can learn more about classes and schedule here.