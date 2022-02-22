Sweet! We’ve got the scoop on a new ice cream shop opening in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, Riham Abdelwahed’s family has relied on ice cream to make a living.

They know the ins and outs of the flavors and how to make sure you get the perfect scoop.

“Ice cream makes people happy so we love seeing people happy especially little kids,” says Abdelwahed

On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, she will open M & R Ice Cream on North Elm Street in Greensboro with her husband.

“We are very, very, excited for an ice cream shop here,” says Abdelwahed.

Getting to this point was not easy.

Riham and her husband found the location two years ago but COVID-19 caused them to take a step back for a while.

Now they are finding it more difficult and more expensive to get blenders, equipment, and paper products.

“Glad we could find employees. It was very difficult to find employees too,” says Abdelwahed.

The store is located at 3606 North Elm Street. It’s named after the husband and wife who own it.

M&R Ice Cream also has floats, sno-cones, sundaes, and banana splits.

If you go to M&R’s Facebook page you will find a coupon for a regular waffle cone.