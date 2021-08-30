Store owner creates custom apparel with help from Elon students; most clothing is geared towards sororities, fraternities

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – For 18 years, Michelle Graybeal has been helping college students flaunt their Greek letters on t-shirts, sweatshirts hats and more.

“We also rely…on our students to help us know if we’re on the right track since I’m not in my twenties anymore,” Graybeal said.

All That Jas is a gift store located across the street from Elon University. The items are centered around sororities and fraternities.

“We do have certain times of the year where we do…what I just call the little knick-knacks and things like that: cups and key chains and decals,” Graybeal said.

Students are the ones keeping Michelle ahead of the curve.

“Our artists are students…our social media person is also a student here, and we have always employed students. It’s nice because they can just walk across the street and be at work, and it gives them great stuff to put on their resumes,” Graybeal said.

You can also request custom screen printing and embroidery.

“We try to have a little bit of everything for everybody between the jewelry and the drinkware and then all the apparel and stuff. We customize, so somebody from a middle school can come in here and go, ‘oh, you know, I want my team name on my jersey,’ and we can do that,” Graybeal said.

If you can’t make it to the store at 108 north Williamson Avenue in Elon, you can order online on the store’s website.

All That Jas is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.