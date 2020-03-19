Small Business Spotlight: Vivid Interiors working to make it through the coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Starting, and succeeding, with a small business is hard enough in the best of times.

During a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be almost impossible.

As part of this community, FOX8 wants to do its part by not just highlighting local small businesses but showing you both how they're trying to stay alive and what you can do to help.

Vivid Interiors is a design firm and shop at 513 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Like almost all of us, Gina Hicks, of Vivid Interiors, saw a community caught a bit off guard by how difficult it is to deal with this pandemic.

"There was a little bit of disconnect, as well," Hicks said. "It’s over there, it’s not going to come here, it’s not going to be as bad here as it is there."

And, although things still aren't as bad in the US as they are in China, our economy is much larger so it has taken a massive hit -- all coming when Vivid Interiors was just really taking off.

"We had one of our biggest year, last year, and I kept saying, ‘It’s an anomaly we’re not going to have that big of a year,' but I didn’t realize what a drastic difference it may be," Hicks said.

She's seen the effect these past couple of weeks have had on her neighbors on the south end of Elm Street.

"We’re an interior design firm, we rely much more on client projects but it does affect our retail, as well," she said. "We’re already seeing clients that had projects that were ready to go and now there’s this uncertainty."

But she's confident Vivid Interiors will still be here when it's all over.

"We’re going to innovate, we’re going to look for ways to reach out to clients, now," Hicks said. "Because one of our big things is providing comfortable, safe, happy spaces for our clients and I think people are still looking for that. It may not be knocking out walls and renovating their kitchens right now. It might just be just bringing in a little bit of local artwork."

Hear more of how Hicks and her company are working to make it through the downturn in the Small Business Spotlight.