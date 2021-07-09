Small Business Spotlight: Viral Instagram ‘Rich Girls Museum’ in Greensboro expands

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People from all over the country have been flooding in to take pictures at a one-of-a-kind Instagram museum and it’s right here in our backyards.

We’re talking about the Rich Girls Museum in Greensboro.

A viral Tik Tok video is a big part of their success.

A North Carolina A&T grad is the reason behind all the commotion on social media.

Providing a picture-perfect experience is what it’s all about for the crew at the Rich Girls Museum.

“We started with both of us living in LA, we went to a few selfie museums, and we thought it was a fun, cool idea,” CEO Marteekia Sweat said.

Sweat and her fiancé, Joshua White, decided to bring that fun to Greensboro.

“When you’re in this vicinity, you are a rich girl,” Sweat said.

And every rich girl needs money.

“We have the money room where you can through the money,” Sweat said.

They also have a hot pink private jet room, a pink and purple ball pit, a bright yellow bubblegum machine room and more.

But Sweat said the “Rich Girl” mentality is far more than what meets the eye.

“You can be rich in your relationship, rich in wealth, rich in anything you want to be rich in. It’s not just about money,” she said.

During the pandemic, it became one of the hottest attractions in town. It gave people a chance to feel normal again and an opportunity to dress up to take photos.

“During the pandemic, we were totally booked out every single weekend. It took you months to even get a reservation,” Sweat said.

It’s thanks in part to this now-viral Tik Tok video the showcases all their pink rooms.

“People traveling from Canada, California, Alabama, Florida, New York,” she said.

Some of those people were influencers who just had to see it for themselves, like the creator of the Junebug dance challenge, which has swept the country on social media.

“Most of our guests are for out of town. It took a while for people who live in Greensboro to even know about the Rich Girls Museum,” Sweat said.

They’re doing so well they’re opening two other locations in Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — which they promise will be unique.

As Sweat continues to grow her fashion line alongside the museums, she hopes her success brings about confidence in other young Black entrepreneurs

“It takes patience. Take your time, anybody can do it,” she said.

The Rich Girls Museum is open Thursday-Sunday.

For more information on how you can book the experience head over to richgirlsmuseum.com.