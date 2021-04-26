Small Business Spotlight: Victory Nutrition in Archdale helps community stay healthy

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A new health food store is helping people keep an eye on their waistline and where they spend their money.

Victory Nutrition recently opened in Archdale because people want to keep themselves and the local economy in shape. Behind the counter, Stephanie Myers is busy mixing flavors like white chocolate cookie and strawberry lemonade.

The flavors sound like they would be a bad idea for anyone looking to lose weight. But Myers said everything inside of the store is sugar free and will help you with your fitness goals.

“Typically, what people do is that they will have their tea which kick starts your metabolism, and then they will have their shakes, so it helps with weight loss,” Myers said. “You get all of your vitamins and minerals and it’s sugar free. Nothing bad for you.”

Victory Nutrition is quickly gaining a loyal following. Along with making healthy shakes and teas, Myers encouraged customers to get active.

“I am glad to have my own customers come in, and I get to see their progress,” Myers said. “I have a few people on my weight loss program, and they are seeing results. It makes me happy seeing people achieving what they been wanting to achieve.”

What’s probably more impressive than losing weight? Myers, a high school senior, runs the Archdale shop.

“I thought it was going to be a little bit too much to handle at first. Maybe I am taking on too much,” Myers said.

As it turns out, Myers has even bigger plans for the new store.

“Hopefully, next month I’ll be starting some workout classes, working more with the community, being healthier,” she said.

After graduation, Myers can see herself working in the physical fitness or health career field.

“It’s honestly amazing. It’s great to see all of the results,” Myers said.