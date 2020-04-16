Small Business Spotlight: TriMed, Triad Pediatrics team up to provide virtual doctor visits to patients

Dr. Mark Cummings stares at a computer screen with a big smile as he greets his first patient of the day.

“How have you been feeling, man?” he asks a boy, who smiles back. “You sound really stuffy. Have you been having any trouble with your breathing?”

On the screen is a boy named Chenaniah and his mother, Holly, and Cummings is their doctor at Triad Pediatrics.

Chenaniah has asthma and his mother loves the idea that she can see Dr. Cummings not just quickly, via the computer, but safely.

“It’s a huge game-changer for me,” Holly said. “As a mom, I have five kids, I don’t have to lug everybody [to the doctor’s office].”

The platform they are using was created by a Triad-based company called TriMed. It allows physicians to quickly and easily schedule virtual appointments online.

“The thought was hard to imagine, even a few years ago,” said Tim Martin, CEO of TriMed. “Smartphones changed that game because, now, everybody’s got a microphone and a camera. But, the real challenge in the marketplace was the need for it. We’ve had it built into our products for a while but we just could not get a lot of physicians who wanted to do it just because it’s a tough transition and patients didn’t see the need for it.”

The company was founded in 1996 but often considered ancillary to the way medicine was practiced.

“The main value that we saw for telehealth before all of this was convenience. What has obviously shown itself in the COVID outbreak is that there is a major value for treating infectious diseases or a highly-contagious virus,” Martin said. “To keep a person who is a type II diabetic who may be over 65 or 70 years old — you don’t want them to have to come to the office but you want them to be able to get their prescription refilled. Telemedicine has been a great opportunity for something like that.”

And the industry is beginning to see that. TriMed has enlisted more than a hundred new practices around the country, in just the last few weeks.

On this morning, it allows Dr. Cummings to see Chenaniah and get him quickly moving on his day. Although he didn’t use telemedicine before, Dr. Cummings sees it in his future.

“I hope to continue to use for things like nutrition, ADHD, monitoring children who are on medications for depression or anxiety,” Cummings said.

See how it works in this edition of the Small Business Spotlight.