Small Business Spotlight: The Only Earth health food store

Basic fact of life: You have one body to work with – there aren’t any “re-issues.”

With that in mind, Jim Averett began developing an interest in taking care of his.

“Actually, my wife was the guru,” Jim says, in his store The Only Earth Natural Foods on Lexington Avenue in High Point.

But Jim is a pretty good advertisement, as a very healthy and active person who will soon turn 85 years old.

He says the problem a lot of people have is the way habits get ingrained over time.

“Their appetites,” he says with a smile. “We tend to like fats and sweets in excess and that leads to health problems, diabetes, among other things.”

“People think they can eat whatever they want and then just combat it with medicine, and that’s just not true. I believe that it starts with nutrition,” says Becky Skinner, who has worked at the store for five years.

In that time, she’s come to know the products people look to in times like these.

“We sell a lot of all immune products, especially vitamin D and vitamin C,” says Becky. She lets them know about other things that may not be as mainstream. “The elderberry had been well-known for about the last three years to help with the flu but it helps with anything respiratory.”

The Only Earth had issues to overcome even before the shut down order, with major road construction blocking the main entry to their parking lot.

“Our sales are still probably, oh, 70, 75 percent of what they were, before,” says Jim.

But their customers are loyal.

“They found a way to get to us,” he says.

See how The Only Earth is doing business during the pandemic in this Small Business Spotlight.