Small Business Spotlight: The Green Bean on Elm

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You may have dreamed of owning a Shelby Cobra as a kid. One small business in Greensboro can make it a reality. Whitby Motorcars has built around 500 replicas since opening in 1999.

"The fastest one we built was zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds," said Barry Collins, a co-owner with his nephew Jeff Collins. They have invested more than two decades in putting the custom roadsters together from scratch.