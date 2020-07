GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- Plastic barriers and face shields are now a common sight in grocery stores and at doctor's offices. One local business in Gibsonville went from making commercial cabinetry to protective equipment to stay afloat when COVID-19 hit.

“Not a lot of people know us for this. I think there’s a lot of people that are not sure where they are going to get these things from," said Ed Susan, owner of ETS Displays.