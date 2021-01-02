Small Business Spotlight: Sticky Fingers Vinyl

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Sticky Fingers Vinyl is a place where you can create your own custom designs and put them on just about anything you want.

The company uses heat transfer vinyl, a material you can cut into any shape you want and apply it to any surface. Think of it as an iron-on.

“Can make products using even your own photos whether it’s a coffee mug or a piece of jewelry, something that can be sentimental to you, “ said Melissa Crook, of Sticky Fingers Vinyl.

A lot of Crook’s business is done online and with other crafters and small businesses but she also created a custom shop for you.

“If somebody wants something for a more memorial or for a birthday or for an individual gift it doesn’t have to be bulk order for a company. We’ll be able to provide the individual custom products for them,” Crook said.

As you look ahead to Valentine’s Day, Easter, or even the 4th of July, you may want to give Sticky Fingers a try.

The store is located at 15 S. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro.

In addition to vinyl, they sell shirts and other items for you to print on. They also sell pre-printed shirts.