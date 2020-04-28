Small Business Spotlight: Southern Lights sees bright future ahead

The governor told everyone to stay home. And many of them started taking a good, hard look at it.

In the late 1990s, more and more homes began to add outdoor living spaces to their appeal. And Pete Bryant – still, just a kid with a lawncare business, as he finished up at Grimsley High School, in Greensboro – was all in.

His lawncare business was called Southern Exposure. He soon added Southern Lights.

“Southern Lights came from Southern Exposure,” Bryant said. “We were doing a lot of lighting through our landscaping company. My focus and desire and interest kind of grew – and passion – towards the lighting side of things and outdoor audio.”

Southern Lights has done work all around the country – and on some famous homes.

And, as the company grew, Bryant bought a historic, nearly 200-year-old building in Summerfield at the intersection of Lake Brandt Road and Highway 150 to house his business in a way that he could display samples of his work.

“Having a physical location, where clients can come and see some the work that we do and feel and experience the professionalism that is sometimes not found in the landscape industry, sets us apart,” Bryant said.

And, now that people are spending so much time at home, he believes they’re seeing the value of investing in it.

“They’re at home, they’ve been at home but they may not have been in a unique space that they’ve always wanted,” Bryant said. “I think you’re going to see a big turnaround for design, for implementation of outdoor living spaces. Especially in the near term, people are still going to be more hesitant to travel, we’re going to have a lot more ‘staycations.’”

Bryant feels the reputation of Southern Exposure and Southern Lights puts him in a good position to take advantage of that.

“We’ve been doing it 25 years, we carry more certifications than anybody in the entire state of North Carolina for lighting as well the hardscape and landscaping side of things,” he says.

See some of the famous homes Pete Bryant has worked on in this edition of the Small Business Spotlight.