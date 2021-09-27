Small Business Spotlight: SML Retro Gaming in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Everything you see inside of SML Retro Gaming Sonny Buonya has collected over the years.



He opened the store on West Center Street in Lexington in April after seeing success selling his old games at local flea markets.



“At the end of the day, we counted up like almost 800 bucks. This is amazing…ever since then…we took off,” he said.



He sells game consoles from retro systems all to the current generation of gaming and has games for just about every system you can imagine.



Each space in the store has a theme.



The games are in alphabetical order to make what you want easy to find. And you can test out the games before you buy them or try out some of the cool systems around the store.



Sonny also has the skills to repair disks and gaming systems.



“if I have the parts in stock for the repair, you’ll get your console back the same day,” he said.



He also buys your old games and accepts trade-ins.



“The older stuff is getting harder to find. You may have someone come in here and say ‘I don’t want this anymore’ but mostly for the older stuff, you’re paying 60-70% for that stuff,” Sonny said.



Every purchase you make enters you into a monthly drawing for $50.



“If someone comes to support my business, I’m always willing to give something,” Sonny said.



It’s just part of Sonny’s “game” when it comes to customer service.

