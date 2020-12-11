Small Business Spotlight: Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream has been a favorite in Alamance County for almost 20 years, but the owners say it’s time to share that success with someone else.

In this Small Business Spotlight, FOX8’s Rasheeda Kabba dips into the details.

