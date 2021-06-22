Small Business Spotlight: Sink your teeth into ‘tradition and art’ at Giacomo’s Italian Market

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All of the meats and many of the pre-made menu items at Giacomo’s Italian Market are made at Giacomo Santomauro’s production facility in Elon.

“We are a very unique company that is still doing something that is a very very old tradition and art, from making our own meat that goes on the sandwich,” he said. “There are very few places that will still do that and we love doing it.

For more than a decade, Santomauro and his family have shared their passion for food with people all over the Piedmont Triad.

He moved to Greensboro to be a firefighter in the late 90s, but he quickly realized the fire inside of him is fueled by making good.

He’s turned his small business into one people crave.

Giacomo’s Italian Market is located at 2109 New Garden Rd E. in Greensboro.