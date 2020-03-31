Small Business Spotlight: Simon Jewelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you run a business for more than 30 years, you see some tough times.

Gary Simon has had his jewelry store in High Point for 32 years -- through Desert Storm, Y2K, 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2007, but he never shut down.

"This is an unprecedented situation. I don’t think anybody really has a handle on this," Simon said. "I would like to think that things are better than forecasted and maybe the stay at home will reduce. Maybe they’ll say, ‘Well, things are better, we’re moving it back to Aril 20th, but my gut feeling tells me that you’re just talking about three-and-a-half weeks from now. I don’t see that happening. I think the odds are more that it’ll extend rather than shorten."

But one thing he wants his customers to know: "We’re just temporarily closed. We’re not closed. We’re going to reopen," Simon said.

Even though no one could pan for a pandemic, he believes the governments at various levels have responded well.

"From everything I can see and understand, I’m actually very impressed by the programs that are in place for companies that have had a mandated shutdown," Simon said.

He plans to be open again at the corner of North Main and Lexington, hopefully, no later than the end of May.

"I am optimistic on many fronts, but it’s going to be hard to go through this," Simon said.

See his work and the tool he's put on his website that may not only help him get through this shutdown in this edition of the Small Business Spotlight.