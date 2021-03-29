Small Business Spotlight: Silver Gallery in Greensboro seeks out the unique and one-of-a-kind

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “A shopping experience you’ll never forget” is the motto of a boutique in Greensboro. For nearly 21 years, the Silver Gallery International and Boutique has served customers as far away as Hawaii.

The idea behind the boutique started in an unusual way with something you’d find around your wrist.

“It started with a bracelet,” said Lisa Perdue, the owner of the boutique. “Someone was wearing it at Myrtle Beach, and I fell in love with it.”

Perdue used the moment to take a leap of faith and ended up finding her passion.

“I literally took $5,000 out of my savings account,” she said. “Come home with a huge suitcase full of jewelry.”

She started selling sterling silver out of her home to friends, and the business took off. More than two decades later she’s operating the boutique out of a 2,000-square-foot space in the heart of Friendly Center.

“I wanted to implement something,” Perdue said. “A store that I loved to see when I travel, and it just come up with an idea of having not your everyday attire.”

She ships items all over the United States. Her two daughters Brittany and Alexis help make sure the business runs smoothly.

“This business really supports me and my two girls,” she said.

Perdue’s oldest daughter Brittany loved working there so much she changed her career path.

“She was going into nursing, and one day she said, ‘Mom, I think I just wanna take over your business one day,’ which took me by surprise,” Perdue said.

The family travels to different apparel markets from Atlanta to Los Angeles to find clothing and accessories they believe have the right look and feel for their customers.

“We have to love what we buy,” she said. “We want to make sure that when we pass our product on to the customers they’re going to actually love the feel.”

It’s the customers who kept her business going even when the doors closed for two months because of the pandemic.

“If it wasn’t for my loyal customers that we’ve had and we’ve grown for 21 years, we would not be here today,” she said.

Perdue told FOX8, during the pandemic, orders have increased tremendously online. You can find the Silver Gallery styles on their website or in the store at Friendly Center.