Small Business Spotlight: Seagrove potters work to keep businesses going despite coronavirus pandemic

SEAGROVE, N.C. -- There are over a hundred producing potters in the area in and around the town of Seagrove.

The uniqueness of this community also makes it especially vulnerable to the economic woes brought on by the current pandemic.

David Fernandez is the mayor and a potter himself. He says he’s already lost business from canceled craft shows and wholesale orders and now walk in business is grinding to a halt.

"When you get a concept of people sheltering in place or being encouraged to stay home, people aren't traveling as much. That's the nature of what we anticipate over the next several weeks," Fernandez said.

He and other potters like Ben Owen are trying to keep their businesses going despite the pandemic and also keep themselves and their customers safe.

"If you're not feeling well then stay home. But at the same time come out and know that we're keeping our studios clean and we're sensitive to people's needs in allowing space but we want you to really enjoy seeing the work that we make and support our families," Owen said.

You can find out information about area potters at discoverseagrove.com.

