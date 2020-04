CLEMMONS, N.C. — Spring should be a time to sit outside, enjoy the warmer temperatures and even have some ice cream.

An ice cream shop owner here in the piedmont triad counted on that when he built a new patio outside his store.

But now it sits empty and he’s scooping and serving his sweet treats a little differently.

FOX8’s Chad Tucker shows us how Sam’s Ice Cream is making sure business does not melt away in these changing times.