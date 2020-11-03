Small Business Spotlight: Rotha’s Formal and Tuxedo

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — We all want to look good and dress to impress.

Especially for big life moments like prom or our wedding.

One woman in Thomasville has been making families feel confident for those defining moments for decades.

And she does it now at 80 years old.

As Daniel Pierce shows us in this Small Business Spotlight, she’s proving age is just a number in the world of fashion.

