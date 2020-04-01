Small Business Spotlight: Randy McManus Designs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're a big part of the largest, single tourism event in North Carolina, that event getting postponed can really change your business.

"The Furniture Market is such a huge event, in this area," Daniel Stoner said.

Stoner's design business is on hold, due to the government order, so he's helping out at Randy McManus Designs. McManus has been doing flowers and floral arrangements since he was in high school and, decades later, has built up quite a reputation for his work.

So, while much of the state is closed down, he and Stoner continue to fill delivery orders for those who just can't do without his work.

"Of course, we practice the physical distancing," Stoner said. "We leave the arrangement on the porch or front step and call and let them know it’s there, wear gloves."

They're finding that people are getting great joy out of a simple arrangement they either order for themselves or send to friends or family.

"That’s how I’m keeping in touch with my mother who is in her mid-80s and I’m not able to see her, just like so many people," Stoner said. "And, it’s really hard on them because people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s are already feeling isolated and now they are physically isolated so it’s really important that we are reminding others to reach out to them."

McManus has been doing that for years by making sure some of his work gets to people at the end of their lives. About 15 years ago, he helped create an organization called "Friends with Flowers" that delivers arrangements each week.

"Anyone that’s in Hospice care in Guilford and Alamance County gets an arrangement through Friends with Flowers and that’s not been able to happen. So, it’s little things like that – ways that people who are already in need and in Hospice care aren’t receiving the flowers, they’re becoming more isolated," Stoner said.

See some of McManus' and Stoner's work in this edition of the Small Business Spotlight.