Small Business Spotlight: Providence Beautique

WELCOME, N.C. — Providence Beautique is a small salon/boutique in Welcome.

Being in Welcome is pretty appropriate for the business because everyone who works there is incredibly welcoming.

They make you feel very comfortable no matter who you are.

There are a lot of unique clothing pieces that are great for girls looking for a fun, Southern sense of style.

A lot of their jewelry and accessories would make great gifts for a birthday or special event.

They offer haircuts, waxes, massages, manicures (they call it nail design on their Facebook)/pedicures, and more.

It’s pretty much the whole nine yards.

They work hard to get to know their returning customers.

There is a strong sense of community in the store.