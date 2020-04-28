Small Business Spotlight: Pride of the Morning produce pivots to home delivery

Garfield Apple was doing fine selling eggs and chickens. But he knew he wanted more.

That was when Pride of the Morning was born.

“We’re lucky because, in the past, we’ve moved to different things,” says Garfield’s son, Chad, who joined the business in 1995. “We started with eggs, then moved to produce and dairy. Started mainly with just grocery stores and then we moved into restaurants and other things like that.”

But with the governor’s shutdown order, Pride of the Morning’s wholesale restaurant business dried up almost overnight.

“The Great Recession, businesswise, was way worse than 9/11 was. But this was unprecedented – nothing like this has happened,” says Chad. “Usually, the food industry is immune to some of the things going on in the economy but this is something nobody could have predicted or planned for really.”

Maybe you can’t plan for a complete, statewide shutdown but you can respond to it. Chad saw that his restaurant clients that were weathering the storm best were nimble and innovative, so he decided to be those things too.

They started a home-delivery of their produce to people who can order it on their website.

“We’re working out the kinks on the home delivery stuff, but I’ll be the one delivering the packages around town,” says Kyle Higgins, who is the company’s assistant manager of the warehouse.

“We’re keeping it local, so we’re trying to keep it close into us just to make sure that we know what we’re doing, make sure that it’s good and then we’ll expand it out, a little bit,” Chad says.

He thinks he and his three dozen or so employees will survive this and business will return.

“It’s just going to take time,” says Chad.

See the kind of things Pride of the Morning delivers in this Small Business Spotlight.