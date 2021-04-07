Small Business Spotlight: Pour Folks Pizza

Spring is bringing signs of hope and new life to Lexington, and it couldn’t have happened soon enough for Brent Moore, the owner of Goose and Monkey Brewery.

He had just opened 16 day before being forced to close because of the pandemic. It’s been a struggle, but they made it.

“Our community really came out to support us through the pandemic,” he said.

His good friend, Tyler Prevatte, agrees.

Prevatte operates Perfect Blend coffee on Main street but roasts his beans in same building as the brewery. He says the pandemic has been a learning experience.

“If 2020 has taught us anything, we have to learn how to pivot and figure out something new to meet customers’ needs and try to bring whatever revenue we can in,” Prevatte said.

The two have decided to start a joint venture, a food truck.

It’s called “Pour Folks Pizza” and features a line of specialty flat breads that you won’t find anywhere else.

The pizza truck will not be mobile though. They plan to leave it parked next to Goose and Monkey in the depot district.

“Lexington is just growing by leaps and bounds and…it’s all it’s all new and exciting,” Prevatte said.