Small Business Spotlight: Picture Studios space for rent to help you capture perfect pictures

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crystal Rogers and her husband opened an hourly studio on Centerview Drive in Greensboro.

They supply powerful lights, backdrops, and props for people to use as they photograph and video just about anything.

You can rent space for as low as $30 throughout the week and up to $60 on Saturday.

They are closed on Sundays.

Crystal told FOX8, “our studio is really good for millennials and DIY-ers who come in and do their shoots for their online boutiques they may come in and take photos of their garments and put them on their e-commerce website.”

You can book a session at Picture Studios online at picturestudios.com, just click the book now tab.

The couple is getting ready to open a second location in Charlotte and they have plans to have a third one in Raleigh later this year.