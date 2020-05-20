Small Business Spotlight: Petty’s Garage

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. — If cars gathered for conventions like people do, Petty’s Garage would be a sports car convention.

In every corner of the big, open garage are Dodge Chargers, Ford Mustangs, even the odd Chevy Camero.

What they have in common, is an owner who would like them to perform like Richard Petty’s famous race cars.

“We’re either installing a cam-and-head package or a supercharger package,” Chris Hussey says as he looks over most of the cars in the shop. Hussey is a 30-year veteran of the NASCAR circuit who, like a lot of the very skilled staff here, had enough of the “Cup life” travel and was ready to stay closer to home.

Richard Petty saw that and began Petty’s Garage to give those folks a place to apply all that knowledge and a way for people to access it. And not just people around the Triad.

“We’ve had cars here from California, we get a lot of cars here from the New York and New Jersey area. Connecticut, Florida really all four corners of the United States,” Hussey said.

What would “drive” someone to bring their car from California to be worked on in Richard Petty’s garage?

“And I think a lot of it is really the brand,” Hussey said. “We have an incredible brand with Mr. Petty and Petty’s Garage and I think a lot of people come just for that.”

​Even though Richard Petty hasn’t driven a race car competitively in more than 25 years, he is still well-known. And his team hasn’t forgotten any of the expertise that put him in victory lane 200 times.

“It’s the old-fashioned word-of-mouth. We don’t do a lot of advertising,” Hussey said. “A lot of small businesses such as ourselves have struggled through these recent few months. But, really, the word-of-mouth is what keeps us going.”

See some of the cars currently in Petty’s Garage – including one that will blow you away – in this Small Business Spotlight.