Small Business Spotlight: Paddled South Brewing Company

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A physician’s assistant and an elementary school teacher walk into a bar and pour some customers a pint of beer.

It sounds like the start of a joke, but it’s soon to be the reality for two High Point men.

They’ve teamed up to create something new in their community: a brewery to change their lives and their city.

“Right now,. I’m brewing on my deck,” laughed David Nissen.

He’s a backyard brewer.

“It was just a little hobby I was doing on the side,” Nissen said.

Patrick Watterson is a self-proclaimed craft beer expert.

“Interest in beer has been my entire life. I’ve probably tried 3,000 beers,” he said.

Watterson’s favorite beer?

The ones the two men will be brewing together for Paddled South Brewing Company.

Their building is on North Main Street in High Point.

The business name captures their lives.

“I like the outdoors. I moved down from Minnesota,” Nissen said. “I thought, I kind of did paddle south.”

The mountains they’re climbing to get the 85-year-old building ready to open at the beginning of 2021 is part of the journey.

“There’s really never a good time in opening a business. It’s always a risk,” Nissen said. “So yes, things are a bit different now with COVID.”

The passion for beer, and for High Point, is fueling their determination.

After all, that’s what brought the two strangers together two years ago.

“Patrick and I didn’t know each other until the Brewery was already formed,” Nissen said. “He wanted to invest in something to grow High Point.”

“High Point has always been a bit of a strange downtown. We’ve got 13 million square feet of space that’s used two or three times a year,” Watterson said.

The plan for their 1,800-square-foot building is to attract people all year long.

“We’ve got to get people to come downtown and stay downtown,” Watterson said.

They’ve built Paddled South Brewing Company to make it happen, with plenty of room for people indoors and outdoors.

They also want to tap into their customers’ creativity.

“We’re going to have the Paddler’s pick. People can give us an idea of a beer they want us to make. They can name it and we’ll put it on tap,” Watterson said.

The plan is for the brewery to open January or February 2021.

If strict COVID restrictions remain in place, the men hope to have a way for customers to enjoy their beers at home.

Paddled South Brewing Company can be found at 607 N. Main St.