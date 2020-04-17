Small Business Spotlight: Northwood Animal Hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s a weekday morning and it’s busy at Northwood Animal Hospital.

“Good morning!” says Jonathan Marquez, greeting his guests with a smile that is obscured by the mask he and his entire staff wear at the hospital.

This isn’t what Jonathan saw himself doing when he studied accounting at UNC-Greensboro, but it’s become his passion.

Northwood began in 1940 but Jonathan and his wife, Rebecca Slivka, now own it. The fact that Rebecca is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech’s veterinary school is depicted all around the clinic, which is bathed in the Hokie’s colors of burnt orange and maroon.

Jonathan and Rebecca see this, though, not as “their” hospital, but as an integral part of the community in which they live, shared with the people who work beside them, every day.

“We’re a 4-doctor practice. We have 29 families that depend on the small business,” says Jonathan.

And countless others who rely on their work. In normal times, they deal with a bunch of animals.

“Ballpark figure, close to 1,500 pets a month,” says Jonathan.

Many of those clients consider their pets part of the family, so when the state government deems some of their care “non-essential”:

“It is very tough to tell someone, ‘Hey, that’s not important,’” Jonathan says.

He is a firm believer that the clinic will come out of this OKand hopes the people it serves believe the same thing.

“Don’t panic – I think the biggest thing, don’t panic,” says Jonathan.

See the precautions Northwood Animal Hospital is taking to make sure its patients and their families remain safe in this Small Business Spotlight.