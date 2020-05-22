Small Business Spotlight: Noa’s Bridal

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Sometimes dreams do come true.

Since she was young, Chrissy Boltz loved watching the TLC show “Say Yes to the Dress.” So, when she found a way she could open a bridal shop with her mother and twin sister, she was ecstatic.

“And we were like, ‘Mom, I just found our niche,’” Chrissy says.

They first opened in downtown Mt. Airy but have since moved out, across the street from Northern Regional Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t hit their business hard – in fact, if anything, business is up a bit. But Chrissy’s identical twin, Chandler, who runs the store on a daily basis, now that Chrissy moved to Ohio, knew that many brides are going through a tough time right now.

“I’m trying to help the brides. I know, financially, it has hit the brides,” Chandler says.

So, through the store’s fifth anniversary on July 5, they are offering 50 percent off of dresses.

“I had enough saved up that me and my husband looked and we said, ‘We’re going to do it, this way and we’re going to help the community,’” says Chandler.

They pride themselves on being able to do things big chain stores can’t, like more personal service.

“Honestly, I won’t push a bride to buy a dress from me. I will do my best to find what they’re looking for,” says Chandler. “If they buy, that’s great, but if they don’t, I’m more than willing to send them to places where they’ll find what they’re looking for.”

And they can still provide women with just what they’re looking for.

“You can customize a dress to what you want,” notes Chrissy.

Through the shutdown and social distancing, they believe weddings are one tradition that can help keep things somewhat normal.

“Weddings are going to happen, it’s a matter of whether you want to wait for the big wedding or get married as soon as possible,” says Chandler. “It’s your day, it’s your choice. And, just finding the dress to walk down the aisle is so important.”

See what’s hot in the industry right now in this Small Business Spotlight.

For more information about Noa’s Bridal, click here.