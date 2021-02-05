Small Business Spotlight: Nella Boutique

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Fashion makes people feel good. Right now, a lot of people have relaxed their work wardrobe as they rely on virtual meetings for business.

Outfits for nights out aren’t as necessary given current COVID-19 restriction.

But that’s not stopping people from browsing through the racks at Nella Boutique in downtown Asheboro.

“I stop in at least once a week to check out their new merchandise,” said Beth Robbins.

While the Asheboro mom may not have tons of places to go these days, she always makes time for her favorite shop.

“Today I was supposed to be looking for birthday presents for my sister and my niece, but I ended up picking up earrings for myself,” laughed Robbins.

Earrings, accessories, and unique tops are the hot items of the season, said store co-owner Gina McKee.

“Because nobody is truly getting dressed up and going to work, so we’ve had to make sure our people look good right here,” she explained, framing her face.

They’re now focused on fashion from the waist up, in a store that opened almost five years ago to help give women a full-body look.

“I will never forget the first day we opened. It was Shop Small Saturday in 2016. The line from the cash register wrapped all the way to the back door,” recalled McKee.

She and her mom, Donna Allen, opened the store on Church Street, after working out of Allen’s basement as they built up business.

“Tears just filled my eyes,” smiled McKee. “I couldn’t believe our dream was truly realized.”

It was a dream of helping women feel beautiful in their community.

“All of the people who work here are kind and helpful and work with you to put together outfits and make you feel like your best self,” explained Robbins.

That’s the goal.

“This is a small town. We all know each other,” added McKee. “We all want to support each other in our dreams.”

Nella Boutique is located at 130 South Church Street in Asheboro, or shop online.