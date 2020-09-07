Small Business Spotlight: Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies

CLEMMONS, N.C. — When you walk into the Mrs. Hanes Moravian Cookies factory, the smell of sugar, ginger and lemon instantly greets you.

Customers can tour the facility on Friedberg Church Road giving them a close-up look at the cookie-making process. All the dough is handmade, hand-rolled and hand-cut by artists in aprons.

“It is a tradition for so many families, year after year they will bring people out to come see us and pick up their holiday cookies,” owner Ramona Hanes-Tempin said.

Hanes-Tempin hopes the coronavirus doesn’t stop the tradition after business has crumbled a bit since the crisis.

“We just hope that somehow we will be able to have 40 percent of those customers show up here at our bakery and get our cookies. We will do anything we can to get your cookies out there,” Hanes-Tempin said.

The family has been relying on mail orders but really misses the customers who come through the door.

“I never thought I would say I miss all those little loud kids but I really do. I can’t wait to have them back,” Hanes-Tempin said.

The cookie experience is one that sticks with you every time you come back.

“That sense of smell brings back such a vivid memory of perhaps their grandmother being with them who brought them here every year and they will just burst into tears,” Hanes-Tempin said.

This holiday season the Hanes family is praying people are craving cookies because they need your business.

“We will deliver it your car, I’ll run out there and bring you your cookies, we will do whatever we can to make it as safe and easy,” Hanes-Tempin said.

The family said they usually sell 120,000 pounds of cookies between October and December.

You can visit what they dub as the largest handmade cookie operation in the entire world at 4643 Friedberg Church Road in Clemmons.

