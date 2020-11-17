Small Business Spotlight: Morings Fine Crafts and Gift Shop

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The arts have certainly suffered during COVID-19, but things are looking a bit brighter in Asheboro.
In today’s Small Business Spotlight, FOX8’s Jemeisha Lyde shows us how the re-opening of Morings Fine Crafts and Gift Shop is helping local artists get by.
