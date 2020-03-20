Small Business Spotlight: Local meat supplier Joyce Farms changes business model amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. – The closure of dine-in restaurants here in North Carolina and across the nation has created an immediate ripple effect across the industry, not just for the restaurants, but but for businesses that supply those restaurants with their food.

Joyce Farms, based in Clemmons, provides high quality beef, chicken, pork and other meats directly to some of the best restaurants, not only in the Triad and North Carolina, but across the nation.

Now this major meat supplier has adjusted its business and it could benefit you if your local grocer’s meat shelves are empty.

So with nowhere else to sell their inventory, they are holding parking lot sales for the public.

“We started getting phone calls from friends in Charlotte, Raleigh, Winston, Greensboro, calling us saying, 'do you have meat?'” said Ron Joyce, the second-generation president and CEO of Joyce Farms. “And I said, 'Yeah, we’ve got meat.' They said, 'The store shelves are empty, the store shelves can’t be replenished fast enough, can we come by and buy?'”

With those grocery chains having trouble keeping up with demand, a parking lot sale was the perfect solution.

“We basically didn’t have any other choice, our sales dropped 95 percent almost overnight,” company VP Ryan Joyce said.

When people heard about the sale, they responded, lining up and waiting patiently for their turn.

“I got tired of seeing empty shelves. I never have got hungry but nobody has chicken and beef,” Mark Beckmann said.

And Ryan Joyce says there’s plenty.

“I wish everybody here had a truck and we could load pallets on it because that’s how much product we have,” he said.

In four hours, people purchased 4,000 pounds of ground beef and about 5,000 pounds of chicken.

It’s a unique move to serve the community and help this family business stay in business.

“I think there would’ve been a better alternative. I think we could have limited the occupation in the restaurants to maybe 50 percent, to do the recommended CDC guidelines with separation between the tables,” Ron Joyce said.

For now though, this is the business model and they’re making the best of it.

“We’ll see how today and tomorrow goes and this may be something we continue,” Ron Joyce said.

“As long people keep showing up we’ll be here doing it,” Ryan Joyce said.

The parking lot sale at Joyce Foods will continue on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The location is 4787 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons.