Small Business Spotlight: King-Queen Caribbean Cuisine

Djosen and Hilder Vilnor dreamed of operating their own business ever since they immigrated to the US.

The plan was to open King-Queen Caribbean Cuisine back in June, a spin-off of their Haitian food truck.

“COVID-19 was a real wake up call for us,” Djosen said.

When North Carolina shut down in March, so did the brother and sister duo’s food truck. At least for the first month.

But between paying the bills on their new space and temporarily closing their food truck, they had to make a decision.

“We’re not going to give up. We’re going to still keep going with what we’re trying to do,” Djosen said.

The pair persevered by parking in local neighborhoods throughout the Triad. Djosen says they did really well in the last six months thanks to the support of the community.

They opened their new Whitsett restaurant on Cape Fear Drive for to-go and curbside service two weeks ago.

“We’re at the end of the tunnel. We can see the light, but it’s just going to be a struggle,” Djosen said.