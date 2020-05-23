Small Business Spotlight: Kelly’s Kitchen

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Kelly Janney is a pure southern woman — the kind on which writers base characters.

“I’m one of those people that, if you come to my house, the first thing I say is, ‘Do you want something to eat?’” Kelly said.

So, it doesn’t surprise her mother, Marilyn Watkins.

“She always wanted to be in the kitchen, cooking,” says Marilyn.

“I cooked my first meal at 12,” Kelly said. But she never dreamed her skills could take her where they have.

Although she does believe she has her own style …

“I do utilize lots of spices, flavorings,” says Kelly, as she points out maple and brown sugar among her favorite flavors. Still, she rather downplays the challenge in being a great baker.

“If you can read and count to 10 you can probably read a recipe,” she says with her customary laugh.

Kelly began with a few pies and now has a popular downtown store on Scales Street in Reidsville. Although that wasn’t her plan, when she began baking, 13 months ago, she welcomes her new vision for “Kelly’s Kitchen.”

“You’ve got to have a dream,” Kelly says. “You’ve got to have a plan, you’ve got to work that plan work that dream you’ve got to sit down and cry sometimes, you’ve got to have friends by your side but you cannot stop. You’ve got to keep going.”

See what inspired Kelly to begin her company – it’s probably not what you think – and see where she envisions her business going, in this Small Business Spotlight.