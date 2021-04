REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have a sweet tooth, there’s a bakery in Reidsville ready to help you fix your craving.

Kelly’s Kitchen opened its doors two years ago, selling everything from fresh bread to cakes and even sugar-free desserts.

In this Small Business Spotlight, FOX8’s Alliyah Sims takes us inside the bakery to share the sweet story.