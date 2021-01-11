Small Business Spotlight: Junktique Alleyway

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Today’s small business is a hidden gem.

A store in Kernersville looks pretty plain from the outside but once you walk through the door, there’s just about everything you can imagine filling every space.

Fresh produce, candy, antiques and handmade items local people create are among the offerings.

Every room inside Junktique Alleyway has a theme.

Linda Nugent has been running the business on South Main Street in Kernersville for almost five years.

If you would like to check out Junktique Alleyway, the store is located at 115 S. Main St. in Kernersville.

