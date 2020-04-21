Small Business Spotlight: John’s Plumbing, Heating and Air

People hunkering down under the state’s stay-at-home order has kept them, of course, from going out to businesses like restaurants and bars.

But it also has damaged businesses that have to come into people’s homes.

At John’s Plumbing, Heating and Air, they’ve learned that the hard way. They’re still doing some jobs, but business is off by about 50 percent.

“It can be that emergency situation where they have to have HVAC or a leak is happening where they need us in their homes but, I think, either it’s fear of letting anyone in their home right now or they’ve lost their own job, so financially, they can’t have anyone out,” says Anne-Christian Wall, with the company.

Her father, Greg, began the company in 1974 with a single truck and, over those years, learned how to leave a customer’s home even nicer than when he came in – something the company continues to do, though they’ve upped their game by having all their employees wear masks, gloves and foot coverings in every home.

“Anything they touch in your home, they’re going to wipe down and they’re going to maintain that space between themselves and the customers,” Anne-Christian says.

The company is making sure its employees are safe too by not taking calls in which someone in the home or business may be ill. But they are out there, fixing plumbing, heating, air-conditioning or their water purification devices.

“Have us out, if you need us,” says Anne-Christian. “We are operating 24/7 for anything that’s an emergency.”

Over the years, John’s has developed not just a lot of business in homes, but in other businesses, many of which may not reopen, after the pandemic passes.

“I hate to say it, but I think that’s what it looks like,” says Anne-Christian, though she’s optimistic that most will and we may be a better society for what we’ve been through.

“How much joy and peace and love has come from just spending time together, as families. I really hope our community can remember that,” she says.

See what the company looked like when it was a man and a single truck, in this Small Business Spotlight.

