Small Business Spotlight: Joe’s Tractor Sales

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- There has been a lot of talk recently about what is an essential business and what is not.

Some are pretty obvious. Grocery stores and hospitals are essential, and so are many of the businesses that support those industries.

One business in Thomasville has been through many tough times and survived them all.

Joe's Tractor Sales was started in March of 1949.

The company employs 16 people and pays 100% of their health insurance, so being able to keep them all on the payroll has been big for everyone who works there.

"We've sold stuff in all 50 states of the United States and shipped stuff to numerous countries throughout the world," the Joe who started Joe's Tractor Sales said.