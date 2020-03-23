Small Business Spotlight: High Point restaurant Lulu & Blu to hold online cooking class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- While you can't go sit down and eat at your favorite restaurant right now many places are thinking out of the box.

High Point’s Lulu & Blu specializes in Italian-inspired cuisine and is a favorite place for many in town to sit down for a nice dinner.

But since you can’t do that right now, they came up with the idea to let you do it yourself.

The idea is that you can make your own meal with instructions right from the chef.

When the order came that the sit-down portion of restaurants had to shut down, they quickly explored other ideas even as their takeout business grew.

“We’ve had regulars who still can’t seem to stay away with and coming and ordering food every night,” said Jeremy Walley, the executive chef and owner of Lulu & Blu.

“The locals have been amazing and been so incredibly supportive and our take-out business has been more than we expected so we’re very pleased with that,” said Kylie Tucker, the general manager.

But what about cooking that same Italian cuisine at home? Kylie and Jeremy brainstormed and came up with a way to provide a ready to cook meal for its patrons. And no trips to the grocery store.

They posted the information on Facebook and the customers responded.

“The response was insane actually. I didn’t expect it, we were thinking we’re gonna do 10 to 15 boxes, that’s what I put on the Facebook post and now we have 70 people,” said Tucker.

They’re providing all the ingredients packed in a box to cook up a meal of chicken piccata, with everything you’ll need, right down to the salt and pepper.

But that begs the question: How will you know how to do this? Can you imagine people letting their sauce flame up like in a restaurant kitchen?

Well, no, don’t do that. Leave the flambé to the professionals. But as far as cooking the meal, there will be detailed instructions via a Facebook’s live stream. And it’s not simply about eating.

“We’re just doing a live cooking class to try to break up the monotony of being stuck at home with their kids,” said Tucker.

The instructions in the Facebook live broadcast will be hosted by Chef Jeremy.

“It’s a step-by-step process as far as making sauce, so at the end of the day dinner is provided for everyone and it was a learning experience and it’s going to be fun,” said the chef.

A great solution for people who still want a quality sit-down meal and an experience on top of that.

While the current round of boxed make at home meals is sold out they do plan on doing it again if there’s demand.

They are also still open for takeout.

You can follow the Lulu & Blu social media channels for more information.