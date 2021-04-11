Small Business Spotlight: High Point Bagels brings taste of New York to Piedmont

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There’s nothing like the aroma of bagels in the oven.

For Matt Greenberg, it smells like home. Growing up on Long Island, he worked in delis and bagel stores.

It was something he had missed since moving to North Carolina, so he opened his own bagel shop in 2019: High Point Bagels.

The secret to making bagels is something he brought with him from New York.

“I think it’s the process…using the best ingredients that you can get to keep it true. It sounds hokey, but a little love,” Greenberg said.

That love is also spread through the spreads.

“Our cream cheese is made in house vegetable jalapeno bacon scallion. We also have sweet cream cheese. A maple cinnamon,” Greenberg said.

The bagels sell as fast as he can make them.

“The best part about it is…the feedback you get from the customers, especially ones from New York, New Jersey,” Greenberg said. “It’s a little piece of home here, and that’s kind of why the slogan ‘Born in New York. Baked in High Point.”

It’s not just the food that makes High Point Bagels special.

“I love talking to the people…I kind of like treating everybody like family when they come in. I try to know everybody, and it makes it a friendly environment like you’re not just generically walking in somewhere,” Greenberg said. “Everybody’s family.”

It’s easy to see why his customers keep coming back for more of the fellowship and food.