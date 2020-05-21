Small Business Spotlight: Heritage Puzzle Company

It started with a simple idea: a picture of the famous Hatteras Lighthouse made into a jigsaw puzzle.

Karen Everhart started that “side business” 22 years ago as Heritage Puzzle Company.

“We had grown the business slowly, over the last twenty years,” Karen says.

She brought her son, Matt, into the business this past February because of his expertise in sales and marketing. She had no idea how much she would need him – but not for sales, at least not right now.

The coronavirus pandemic – and its accompanying stay-at-home orders – had doubled their business.

Karen says it makes sense, when you think of the stress of working from home.

“They’re already spending a lot of time on tech doing Zoom meetings in school, that it’s kind of a relief to be able to sit at the table with the family perhaps,” Karen says. “And even our smaller retail stores, which actually had been how we grew our business through the wholesale end, I’ve had a number of them tell me how it’s been able to help them pay their rent.”

Many of their puzzles feature the work of Greensboro artist William Mangum, which is only one of the things that people like about Heritage.

“I think the one thing that people care about the most is all of our stuff is made here in the USA,” Matt says.

That big increase in sales is welcome, of course. But it comes with a puzzle of its own.

“Some of the challenges is that the volume has been so good that we’re having trouble keeping inventory and there’s a huge backlog of puzzles waiting to be culled, you know, cut across the country. So, that’s going to be our challenge, over the next six months to a year is just being able to get everything restocked,” Karen says.