Small Business Spotlight: Hardware and Roses

LEXINGTON, N.C. — At Hardware and Roses, old wooden furniture presents an opportunity to create a treasure.

“I look at something, and I think ‘oh, how can I make this different?” Ariana Lester said.

Lester opened her shop on National Boulevard in July.

She’s seen a big demand for pieces of refurbished furniture.

Her business is a one-stop shop. You can find gently worn clothes and a design studio where customers can get homemaking ideas.

“Cupcake classes, cake classes, how to make candles, wreaths with bows and how to upcycle a tire into an ottoman,” Lester said.

Creativity comes to life here, and it’s something that is contagious with customers.