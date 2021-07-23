Small Business Spotlight: Guilford County woman uses handwriting to spread happiness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Since childhood, Maghon Taylor has loved to doodle and uses names and words to create artwork.

“I have been lettering my whole entire life. My mom spelled my name Maghon because it is prettier to write,” Taylor said.

In 2013, she created a business, All She Wrote Notes, based on her artistic talents.

“Took a set of note cards to a friend, she could not even believe it was my handwriting and encouraged me to put them online,” Taylor said.

From there she started to letter on all kinds of items: mugs, magnets, planners, and just about everything you can think of.

“One of my favorite products lately has been the confetti condiment clip. So, if you are driving down the road and want to do a little dip in your sauce while you are driving, that has been amazing, that was such a funny thing we were able to make,” Taylor said.

She’s even written books to guide you through happy handwriting.

“My books are my legacy. That is what people are always looking for. They love buying Happy Hand Lettering or Betty Confetti. That is just me and my mission and everything I want them to learn,” Taylor said.

For the last eight years, everything she’s designed has been created in a room above Taylor’s garage and sold online.

Now she’s ready to expand. She’s currently turning an old doctor’s office in Gibsonville into a studio, classroom, and store.

It’s something she got emotional about when sharing the news with FOX8.

“As amazing as it is to move my business there and be able to put a big sign out front with my name on it, being able to do that with my dad has been my greatest joy,” Taylor said.

She plans to open the store at 108 E. Minneola St. in Gibsonville in January.

She will hold hand lettering classes and reserve the first Saturday of every month for shopping.

Recently, Taylor teamed up with a local company to make jewelry with her hand lettering.

The biggest thing she wants people to know: your handwriting does not have to be perfect to make a difference.

Any note can change a person’s life. When it’s handwritten it’s more meaningful.

Her way of turning mistakes into something special is to put them in a shredder and create confetti.

“Confetti is trash that chose a happier life,” Taylor said.

If you want to check out Taylor’s items, which she will personalize for you, head to her website, Allshewrotenotes.com.