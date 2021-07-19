Small Business Spotlight: GTM Designs turning visions into reality

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– For decades, an Asheboro business owner has helped people across North Carolina decorate their homes.

Garry McBride, the owner of GTM Designs, started helping visions turn into reality nearly four decades ago.

“In 1983, my parents helped me buy Asheboro florist here in town. It was a small shop,” McBride said.

Becoming a florist and designer wasn’t the career McBride originally had planned.

“The first time I had a wedding to do, the designer was a no show,” McBride said.

Sometimes in life, the best things work out unexpectedly. One evening, McBride walked into an event he was hired for as a florist, and he walked out a decorator.

“I decided to bring in freelance floral designers into the store, and in 1983 I was paying them quite a lot per hour to work. But that’s how I learned how to do what they were doing,” McBride said.

Ever since the 1980s, Gary’s tiny flower shop blossomed into a high-end interior design store.

When you walk into the small business at 323 N.C. 49 South, you’ll find extravagant floral arrangements among all the furniture, artwork, and a fine line of jewelry.

“We are in a very traditional setting here in Asheboro, but I add to in some things that are a little contemporary as well,” McBride said.

Over the years, clients have become like family. Holiday decorating, wreaths, and bouquets made by McBride became a tradition for some families.

“I had one client where I had done their Christmas for them every year since 1985,” McBride said.

He would also learn about their antiques passed down from generations.

“Everybody has a past. Everybody has things they want to keep and save, and then you work around that and build on it,” McBride said.

McBride uses old pieces from clients and new contemporary styles from his shop to help his designs come together.

“Getting inside somebody’s home and seeing the actual space helps tremendously, and you know from what you have in stock and what you’re able to get what will work out,” McBride said.

It’s a job he’s passionate about and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“It’s funny how time goes by, and you realize you’re a lot older. I like what I’m doing, and I like working, so I’m hoping I’m still doing this when I’m 75 or 78 years old,” McBride said.

GTM Designs has also helped design vacation homes, offices, banks, and even horse stables.

