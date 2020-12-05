Small Business Spotlight: Getting to Happy Wellness Studio

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health is more important than ever.

In today’s Small Business Spotlight, we meet twin sisters in Greensboro making mental health a priority, particularly among communities of color.

FOX8’s Tess Bargebuhr explains how Torri Johnson and Terri Montrel are using performing arts in their Getting to Happy Wellness Studio to reach even more people.

Torri is a licensed counselor, and Terri is an actress and director. They treat their studio like a blank canvas.

The space will be used for discussion and counseling groups, performances and telling stories by African-American playwrights.

Opening a new business during a pandemic isn’t easy, but they say their studio is needed now more than ever.