Small Business Spotlight: FreshToine Barbershop provides clients in Greensboro with fresh cuts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Antoine Williams is a third-generation barber.

Antoine’s shop, FreshToine Barbershop, opened on Summit Avenue in Greensboro in January. The name comes from clients’ reaction to his cuts.

“Most people get out of the chair and would say ‘I got a fresh Toine,'” he said. “I made the shop FreshToine just in memory of the clients who made me.”

For more than a decade, he did fades, edges, mohawks and designs with his uncle in Houston.

This far into his craft, he says his mind just takes over when he turns on his clippers.